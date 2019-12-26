ASUU: IPPIS will address university peculiarities – AGF

Kindly Share This Story:

… As FG captures 94,990 university workers on IPPIS

… 8,146 ASUU members captured so far

Soni Daniel – Northern Region Editor

The Federal Government has allayed the fear being expressed by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that the mandatory application of its Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) would destroy the autonomy of the Nigerian varsity system.

The government also claimed that it has so far captured 94,990 university staff on the IPPIS.

The figure, according to the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, showed that 8,146 of those captured are ASUU members while the rest 86,844 are non-academic staff of universities.

This, he said represents 70 percent of staff strength at the nation’s federal universities.

He commended the vice-chancellors of Nigerian public universities for coming to seek more information on IPPIS, saying the payment system had come to stay.

The AGF, who made the clarification when the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Federal Universities visited him in Abuja, said IPPIS is robust enough to accommodate and efficiently address all genuine concerns and peculiarities in the Nigerian universities.

A statement made available to Vanguard on Thursday by the Deputy Director of Press in the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said Idris assured the vice-chancellors that “all rules and peculiarities in the universities that are recognized by the government would be accommodated and implemented through IPPIS.”

He said: “All the peculiarities should be stated, all the rules of engagement should equally be stated; we are ready to go by the rules of engagement. All the rules that are recognized by the government in the universities, we will go by these rules, none will be set aside.”

Idris said the objection by the university lecturers to IPPIS was unfounded as the federal government had assured them at several fora that IPPIS was not to take away the autonomy of the universities but to make the management of personnel more efficient.

Vanguard

