Arsonists set classrooms block ablaze in Delta

By Ochuko Akuopha

SUSPECTED arsonists have set ablaze, a six-class-room block at Irri Grammar School, Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area, Delta State.

The incident which took place at about 7 pm on Sunday, threw residents of the community into confusion as the entire building and new sets of desks and chairs recently provided by the State government were consumed by the inferno.

A source in the community said it took the efforts of men of fire service who arrived at the school in two trucks to put out the fire.

One of the teachers in the school who craved anonymity, condemned the incident, lamenting that the building was

“accommodating 200 students of JSS 1 and l wonder why somebody will burn the building.

“We are lacking classrooms, other classes are congested so why will somebody commit this evil act?”

He urged security agents to unmask those behind the dastardly act and bring them to book.