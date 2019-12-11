Archbishop Abegunrin task Nigerians on faith, hard work

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Ibadan, Most Revd. Gabriel Abegunrin, has urged Nigerians to believe in God and work hard for the progress of the nation.

He spoke in Abuja at the public presentation and launch of a book titled: ‘Journey to Golden Age: the Autobiography’ by Prof. Titus Ibekwe, who is the Head, Department of Otorhinolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital.

The Archbishop, who explained that faith and hard work were lasting values needed for success in any endeavour, described the book as a useful resource that preserves generational identity of the author.

In his remarks, Ibekwe expressed the conviction the book will not only help the youths shape their lives but also encourage the people to aspire for greatness.

“I believe the young ones to the very old, the book will be an inspiration and a springboard ifor them to be able to achieve maximally and actualise their dreams,” he said.

The author, who also marked his 50th birthday anniversary at the occasion, noted that the biggest lesson from the book was the need for Nigerians to believe in God and in themselves no matter the predicament facing the nation.

He called on well meaning Nigerians to invest in the country, adding that failure to do so would affect everyone eventually.

“If you don’t come out to invest into our system we will live to regret it as time progresses,” he said.

Dr Udenta Udenta, book reviewer noted that the 233 pages autobiography x-rayed the experiences of the author in the medical profession.

He noted that second chance in medical practice could be fatal and urged medical practitioners to devote themselves to their chosen career in order to avoid jeopardising patients health.

Dignitaries at the occasion were Dr Tom Adaba, Pioneer Director General of National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) who chaired the event; Hon Tanko Sonunu, Chairman House Committee on Health; Prof. Michael Asuzu, Professor of Public Health and Community Medicine, College of Medicine University of Ibadan and Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South District.

Others included Chris Morgan gospel singer and songwriter, representatives from UniAbuja management and staff, ASUU, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Otorhinolaryngological Society of Nigeria (ORLSON) among others.

Vanguard