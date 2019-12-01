APC wins Katsina Assembly by-election

Bashir Bello – Katsina

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday’s by-election in Sabuwa State Constituency, Katsina State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Danjuma, has been declared the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Danjuma polled 11,745 votes to defeat his closest rival, Ibrahim Shafiu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who recorded 6,160 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer in the area, Dr. Adamu Bello, who announced the results, said the APC candidate won the election after polling a majority of lawful votes cast in the election.

The by-election was conducted to fill the vacuum created by the death of Hon. Mustapha Abdullahi.

