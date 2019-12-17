Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

APC mourns former National Vice Chairman

On 4:12 amIn News, Politicsby
Kindly Share This Story:
APC kicks against Delta’s Pension Bill for former governors and deputies
All Progressive Congress

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed deep sadness at the death of its immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North Central), Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde who died in a fatal car crash recently.

The NWC at its meeting Monday in Abuja also observed a minute silence in honour of Alhaji Idde who was until his death, the Board Chairman of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority.

READ ALSO: US envoy Biegun, urges North Korea to restart nuclear talks

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement said “the NWC has sent a delegation to the family of the former National Vice Chairman to deliver the Party’s condolences”.

“The late Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde was a gentleman, grassroot poilitician and strong proponent of the APC’s progressive ideals who worked passionately for the unity and growth of our great Party. He will be sorely missed.

“The Party expresses deep condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Nasarawa State. We pray Almighty Allah grants the late Alhaji Zakari Idde al-Jannatul Firdausi”, the party added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!