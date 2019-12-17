APC mourns former National Vice Chairman

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has expressed deep sadness at the death of its immediate-past National Vice Chairman (North Central), Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde who died in a fatal car crash recently.

The NWC at its meeting Monday in Abuja also observed a minute silence in honour of Alhaji Idde who was until his death, the Board Chairman of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority.

Spokesman of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu in a statement said “the NWC has sent a delegation to the family of the former National Vice Chairman to deliver the Party’s condolences”.

“The late Alhaji Zakari Abdullahi Idde was a gentleman, grassroot poilitician and strong proponent of the APC’s progressive ideals who worked passionately for the unity and growth of our great Party. He will be sorely missed.

“The Party expresses deep condolences to his immediate family, the government and people of Nasarawa State. We pray Almighty Allah grants the late Alhaji Zakari Idde al-Jannatul Firdausi”, the party added.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: