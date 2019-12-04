AOCOED hosts conference on early childhood education

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Worried over the alarming rise of mushroom primary schools that give impact little knowledge to children at the pre-school level, Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCOED, is set to host the maiden national conference of the School of early childhood and primary education, SECPED.

According to the Dean, SECPED, Dr. Aboluwarin, the theme of the conference, “Exposing the Trends in early childhood and primary education to the major stakeholders in the educational Sector in Nigeria : The role of the school of early childhood and primary education, SECPED that would run between November, 25-28 at the Teacher Resource Centre , School of Education Complex was aimed at exposing teachers to 21st trends.

Her words: “ It became imperative without any further delay to expose the pre service teachers in our teacher training institutes and the practising teachers in our school system to the 21st trends in the foundational level of our educational system .The imperativeness of these skills compelled our school ,SECPED to come up with a Contemporary theme “trends in early childhood and primary education.”

“Having realised that most topics, skills , Pedagogy, models etc needed to know by today and tomorrow’s teachers are not captured in the minimum standards ( Bench marks) available for use in their training , it became imperative for us as a school saddled with foundational Pedagogical building to come up with a conference of this nature.

“In doing this well ,we have invited scholars, Lecturers, researchers , policy makers ,School owners , teachers ,caregivers, school heads etc from all the states of Nigeria for the 3 -day Conference where germane and trends in our school system will be highlighted , dissected and solutions proffered and recommendations emanating from the conference be disseminated to the appropriate quarters.” ” Dr. Aboluwarin stated.

The Dean, SECPED who noted that the conference would produce a communiqué that would be sent to key stakeholders in early childhood education, added that participants included : lecturers and researchers and policy makers

Vanguard