Another Osun LG chairman suspended over alleged financial misconduct

Barely a week after the suspension of Osogbo South Local Council Development Area, another council Chairman in Osun, Munirudeen Anisu of Olorunda Local Government has also been suspended by the council parliament over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Anisu was suspended on Monday due to his alleged failure to answer the “financial misconduct and misappropriation” allegations levelled against him by the council.

A resolution of the parliament signed by four out of the seven elected councillors in the local government disclosed that the chairman had refused to response to the allegations levelled against him seven days after he was notified.

Those that signed the resolution include; Inaolaji Waheed; Nurudeen Akinrinde; Olawore Sulaiman and Oyeyemi Halimat.

The letter reads in part: “Sequel to the allegations/observations notices given to Hon. Munirudeen Hammed Femi Anisu, Chairman Olorunda Local Government Igbona, Osogbo, nothing has been seen or received as a response to the allegations/observations of financial misconduct and misappropriation level against him by the council.

“In accordance with the extant rules, the time frame was provided as an opportunity for fair hearing on the said allegations. Mr Chairman has refused to fortify the council with explanation for those abnormalities.”

“A resolution dated 30th December 2019 has been passed by two thirds majority of the members that Hon. Munirudeen Anisu be on suspension or step aside pending the time all allegations against him are defended and cleared before the council.

“In the same vein, it was also settled that Hon. Inaolaji Waheed (vice-chairman), shall take over the affairs of the Local Government in acting capacity pending the ratification by Osun State House of Assembly”.

The parliamentarians, stated that the suspension of the chairman was in line with the standing rules and orders of Osun State House of Assembly on Administration of Local Government Areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Administrative Officers as enshrine in part X , Sec 39(3) and Sec 53(1)(a-d).

