Anambra provides one-month free transport for commuters

Gov Willie Obiano of Anambra state

By Vincent Ujumadu, Akwa

The Anambra State government has made available 11 luxury buses to offer free mass transit services to the people across the state from December 1, 2019, to January 5, 2020

The designated routes include Awka to Onitsha by Old Road; Awka to Onitsha by expressway to Upper Iweka and Awka to Otuocha by Aguleri.

Other routes are Onitsha to Ogbaru by LGA Secretariat; Awka to Nnewi by Nkwo triangle; Awka to Oko and Ekwulobia to Onitsha.

Managing Director of Transport Company of Anambra State (TRACAS), Dr Ify Madukasi, said weekend that the buses would ply designated routes which had been identified as carrying heavy passenger traffic and being densely populated zones.

She said: “Governor Willie Obiano, in his usual magnanimity, is declaring free transportation services to Ndi Anambra this Christmas season. As you all know, it is a season of joy, happiness and celebration.”

According to her, the governor considered it proper to lessen the burden associated with the usual hike in transportation services on commuters during festive seasons, hence the idea of the free transport that covers the three senatorial zones of the state.

She observed that the programme was coming at a time the state government was also embarking on massive road rehabilitation, as well as providing adequate security network to guarantee the safety of life and property.

Vanguard News

 

