Anambra community visits Police headquarters over killing of 2 cops

Kindly Share This Story:

The executives of Oraifite Improvement Union, Ekwusigo Local Government, on Monday paid a condolence visit to Anambra State Police Command over the killing of two senior officers in Oraifite on December 2.

The unfortunate incident reportedly claimed the lives of ACP Oliver Inoma-Abbey, the Area Commander of the area and ASP Joseph Akubo, the Commander, Special Armed-Robbery Squad.

The delegation, which had a lawmaker, Mr Onyebuchi Offor, representing Ekwusigo in the State House of Assembly, and Chief Sunday Enekwizu, who represented the Obi Oraifite, Igwe Daniel Udoji, was led by the President-General of Oraifite, Sunny Igboanuzue,

Igboanuzue said the visit was to formally commiserate with the command over the unfortunate incident.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the deceased and pledged the commitment of the community to aid efforts of security agencies to unravel the cause of the incident.

The Commissioner of Police, John Abang, thanked the community for coming to sympathise with the command over the loss of it’s two senior officers.

Represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of Finance and Administration, DCP Chris Owolabi, Abang regretted that the officers were murdered while discharging their duties.

He said that investigation into the incident had commenced in earnest and hoped that the long arm of the law would definitely catch up with the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: