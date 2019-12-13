An exceptional leader, with extraordinary commitment, PDP extols Gov. Wike’s virtues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as an exceptional leader, with extraordinary commitment and sacrifice towards national stability and well-being of Nigerians.

PDP said this in a goodwill message issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday in Abuja to congratulate Wike on his birthday.

“Wike is a fearless leader, whose staunch stand for justice, equity and fairness to all, has been a boost to the collective struggle by Nigerians for the restoration of democratic values and rule of law in the country.

“The PDP notes with delight that over the years, he has distinguished himself as a leader whose only interest in governance has been the well being of the people,” he said.

He prayed to God to continue to bless Wike with many more years in good health for the people of Rivers and Nigerians at large to continue to benefit from his selfless service to the nation.

Vanguard