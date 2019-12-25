Airtel, Lagos State flag off Greater 2020 end of year festival today

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Telecommunications services provider, Airtel Nigeria, has partnered with the Lagos State Government to host one of the biggest End of Year Festival dubbed the Greater 2020, a carnival that will hold across five locations in Lagos and feature some of the biggest Nigerian artistes including Olamide, Fireboy, Zlatan and D.J Spinal, among others.

Themed ‘Simply Unforgettable,’ the Carnival will open to the public on the 25th of December across five locations, namely: Agege stadium, Ikorodu Town Hall, Recreational Place Youth Centre, Epe; Badagry Grammar School, Badagry and the Eko Atlantic, Victoria Island, Lagos.

On the 31st of December, 2019, the Greater Lagos 2020 End of Year Festival will climax with simultaneous concerts across the five locations, creating huge platforms for thousands of Lagosians to party into the New Year, 2020.

Airtel says it is excited to partner with the Lagos State Government on the Greater 2020 initiative as the platform will provide an opportunity to excite, delight and reward telecommunications consumers across Lagos in a fun-filled and electrifying atmosphere, adding that the Airtel brand is always alive and committed to connecting Lagosians to everything they love and cherish.

Commenting on the initiative, the Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts & Culture, Mrs. Olufunke Adebolu said: “Greater Lagos 2020 is targeted at showing Nigerians home and abroad how Lagos has evolved in the last decade and the opportunities available to investors regardless of their race or nationality.”

In his submission, popular artiste, Olamide, noted that the Greater Lagos 2020 is an event that better positions this city and everyone who wants to achieve anything worthwhile in this city should support it.”

The Greater Lagos 2020 Festival will offer opportunities for Lagosians to connect with many big brands that will showcase their products, services and innovation, across the five locations.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: