Agent: Only one step left as Xhaka agrees Arsenal exit

Granit Xhaka has agreed a deal to move from Arsenal to Hertha Berlin, according to his agent Joel Noguera.

Xhaka was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy following his behaviour towards the club’s fanbase and was replaced in the role by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

And there have been rumours since that his time at the club was up with Noguera seemingly confirming that Xhaka is ready to leave.

Noguera told German publication BLICK: “Look, I will say it frankly and honestly, we are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin.

“We have told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sporting director Edu Gaspar, as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta.

“Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. “It’s only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”

Despite that, Arteta has previously said that he would be keen to hold onto Xhaka: “When I was going from Arsenal to City to start coaching in 2016 and we were looking in that position, Xhaka was one of the players on my list.

“That is how much I liked him. I was happy when ­Arsenal signed him because I thought he was going to be a terrific player.

“He has done some really good things and now he has got stuck in a very difficult ­situation that was growing and ­growing and ­growing and one day it exploded.

“But I have been amazed by how this relationship is starting to come back, and I think the fans have been very, very positive about him, as he has as well.

“Obviously it is difficult to change completely the scenario from where he was to a ­magnificent one. But I think we are in the right direction with him.”

