Adamawa Assembly passes 2020 budget

The Adamawa House of Assembly on Thursday passed the state’s 2020 Budget of N183 billion.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance, Budget and Appropriation presented by the chairman, Mrs. Kate Mamuno (PDP-Demsa) at plenary.

The Majority Leader, Mr. Hammantukur Yettusiri, moved the motion for the adoption of the report and was seconded by Muhammad Muttawalli, the Minority Leader.

The Speaker, Aminu Iya-Abbas, who presided over the plenary, directed the Clerk to produce clean copies for governor’s assent. (NAN)

 

