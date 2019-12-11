Activities pick up at Warri Port as community relations stabilize

By Godwin Oritse & Jimitota Onoyume

Operational activities have picked up at the Delta Port, Warri, following the sustenance of peace in the surrounding communities.

This was disclosed by the port’s manager, Mr Simeon Okeke. He, however, did not give details but commended the host communities for the industrial harmony currently being experienced in the port.

Speaking in Warri while donating twelve industrial sewing machines to 12 women from Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomefa communities in Warri south local government Port, Okeke urged the host communities to continue to play their role in building peace for smooth operations of the Port.

He said the entire management of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, was happy with the way the recent dredging of the Excravos Bar to Warri sea Port went smoothly, adding that activities had started picking up at the Port since the dredging was completed.

“We appreciate the peace in the host communities. We are also happy that the Warri Port has started picking up. I want to thank you the Chiefs of Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomafa communities. If there is no peace there can never be smooth operations at the Port.

‘‘We sent letters to the communities to send us beneficiaries for the sewing machines we are giving to twelve women, six each for Ogbe-Ijoh and Ugbomefa. So we are giving out the machines to the women today as part of our support to the communities. There are other areas we will also assist the communities,’’ he stated.

Continuing, he said there has not been any case of sea piracy, kidnapping, attack on vessels coming to the Port for a long time, stressing that the message should be that Delta Port, Warri has become very peaceful for business operations.

Leaders of the communities who spoke, Dr Omiwere-Ete Georg Boyo, Secretary Ugbomefa Itsekiri host community and Chief Victor Okiri commended the management of the Port for the kind gesture, assuring that they will continue to be actively involved in sustaining the peace.