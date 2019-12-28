Access The Star show: Kcee, Zlatan take Onitsha by storm

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Onitsha enjoyed a night of great music at the Access The Stars concert which was held on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The concert saw performances from A-list artists like Kcee, Zlatan, Don King, Ken Dickson, and the Obiligbo Brothers.

Sponsored by Star Lager Beer and Access Bank,’ Access The Stars’ provides an opportunity for budding music talents to showcase their skills while giving them the chance to perform alongside Nigeria’s biggest stars.

So far, the music reality show has featured stellar concerts in Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja, Calabar and Onitsha. The show will now be heading to Owerri where the trio of judges, Tee-Y Mix, Kaffy and Seyi Shay, will be tasked with selecting the best talents the city has to offer.

Speaking on her experience as a judge on Access The Stars, Kaffy said, “There are so many hidden talents waiting to be harvested in Nigeria. We have been to five cities now and the talents we have witnessed have been amazing. We can’t wait to see what Owerri has in store for us.”

“Access The Stars” also made a stop at Owerri with a series of auditions at the City Global Hotel, Owerri between December 26 and 27 and will climax with a concert at the Imo International Conference Centre (IICC) on Sunday, December 29. The concert will see performances from Wande Coal, Kcee, Obiligbo Brothers and CJ.

Vanguard

