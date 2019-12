Abducted Delta APC LG candidate regains freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

Perez Brisibe – Ughelli

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and candidate for Ughelli North local government council in the last local government elections in Delta State, Chief Evans Akponana who was kidnapped last Thursday, has been released by his abductors.

Chief Evans was reportedly kidnapped last Thursday at his Afisiere country home with one of his security guards, two big guard dogs shot dead during the incident.

Security sources who confirmed his release to Vanguard said the chief was released on Monday by his abductors.

Giving details of the incident, a senior police officer from the Ughelli ‘B’ Division police station hinted that the hoodlums who had laid ambush around his country home opened fire on his car upon his arrival killing his security guard in the process adding that the kidnappers had earlier made a N30million ransom demand for his release.

The source who spoke on condition of anonymity said: “The hoodlums immediately opened fire on the car of the APC chieftain while trying to drive into his compound, unfortunately, a security guard was shot dead during the incident while the chief who was trying to flee from his assailants, sustained gunshot wounds and was also taken away by the gunmen.

“Though we are investigating the matter as a case of kidnapping/assassination, we are not dispelling the leadership tussle in the community which arose from the agitation on the need to opening of a bank account for the community which has caused a crack in the community.”

Meanwhile, the leadership of Afisiere community while confirming the incident to Vanguard, denied links of the incident to the lingering constitutional tussle bedevilling the community.

President of the community, Victor Otumemine during a briefing at the community’s town hall, explained that while the community expresses deep concerns over the incident, the community’s leadership has been making frantic efforts to ensure that he is released adding that the incident has nothing to do with the leadership issues in the community.

Otumemine who was represented by the community’s Public Relations Officer, Precious Orichadere, said: “The issue we are having in the community is all about whether the community has constitution or not and the issue of opening of community account, but we were surprise how this was linked to the issue of kidnap and killing being perpetrated by some persons to cause crises in the community.”

