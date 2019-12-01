Abducted Adamawa DPO regains freedom

The Adamawa Police Command has confirmed the rescue of DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO of Mubi Division, who was kidnapped a fortnight ago by unknown persons.

DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the Command’s Spokesman, announced the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Yola.

Nguroje explained that Muhammad was rescued on Saturday evening by Police Operation Puff Ader/Operation Farauta in Mubi.

“DSP Ahijo Muhammad, DPO Mubi North, was rescued from the hands of his abductors unharmed and healthy.

” The Command Anti Kidnap Unit is now investigating the matter with a view to arresting the fled kidnappers” Nguroje said.

NAN reports that Muhammad was abducted about two weeks ago while travelling from Yola to Mubi.