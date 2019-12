The police on Monday confirmed the release of a traditional ruler of Rubochi in Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Ibrahim Pada, by his abductors.

Pada was abducted by gunmen at his residence on November 27.

The spokesman of the FCT Police Command, ASP Miriam Yusuf, said the monarch was released unhurt on Saturday.

She said the command’s anti-kidnapping squad worked tirelessly to rescue the monarch and apprehend his abductors. (NAN)

