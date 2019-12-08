40 killed in India factory fire

More than 40 people have been killed in a large fire at a factory in the Indian capital, Delhi, officials said.

The blaze broke out at the six-storey building in the city’s congested old quarter in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Dozens of workers were sleeping inside the factory, which manufactures bags, the rescue services said, adding there are fears the death toll will rise further.

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a “tragic loss of precious lives.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fire was horrific and that authorities were “providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy.”

Delhi’s firefighters received the first call about the fire at 05:22 local time on Sunday (23:52 GMT Saturday).

The area where the factory is located – Sadar Bazaar – is the city’s largest commercial market. It has many narrow alleyways, which made it difficult to reach the blaze.

By 09:30 local time, at least 56 people had been moved to a hospital, Delhi Fire Service director Atul Garg told journalists.

“All of them had fallen unconscious because of smoke,” he said.

Scores of injured people are now being treated in the city’s hospitals. (BBC)

