30th Wedding Anniversary: President Buhari shares throwback photo with Aisha

The Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday announced his marriage to the first lady, Aisha Buhari clocked 30 years.

President Buhari who could not hide the joy of witnessing a day like this published the announcement on his social media page while he also shared a throwback picture of him and Mrs Buhari along with a happy family photo.

Buhari via his twitter account @MBuhari posted “Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family.”

Aisha Buhari married Muhammadu Buhari on 2 December 1989. Aisha was 18 years old at the time and Buhari already had five children from a previous marriage to Safinatu Yusuf.

Buhari divorced his first wife Safinatu (née Yusuf) Buhari (First lady of Nigeria December 1983 – August 1985) in 1988.

They had five children together ― four girls and one boy (deceased). Buhari’s first daughter, Zulaihat (Zulai) was named after his mother.

President Muhammadu Buhari and First Lady Aisha Buhari have five children together and one grandchild.

Nigerians have been reacting to the happy wedding anniversary post by the president.

A twitter user @OyekunleJohn comment; “Happy wedding anniversary bubu and wifey… We love you baba, keep fixing NIGERIA.”

Another user @segilola comment; “God bless your home”

A user @PopularOnyeka comment; “For once, I’ll leave out your political incompetence and say congratulations on your 30th Wedding anniversary. These days its even had to have a good 2 yrs relationship”

There are also numerous comments of Nigerians who used the opportunity to express their displeasure at some things they consider the nation can improve on.

See President Buhari’s Twitter post below:

Today, on our 30th Wedding Anniversary, I pray for Allah’s continued peace and blessings in our home and family. pic.twitter.com/o7xqupV0fS — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 2, 2019

