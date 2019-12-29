Breaking News
29 people die as South Sudan clans clash over Nile Island

At least 29 people were killed in South Sudan on Thursday when two rival clans clashed over the ownership of an island on the Nile river.

An Area Coordinator, Joseph Deng Mawaat told dpa that the early-morning clash also left nearly 20 people injured.

The clash involved clans from the states of Eastern Lakes and Jonglei with both claiming ownership of the island, which is strategic as a docking site for boats.

Tribal clashes are common in the East African country, which gained independence from Sudan in 2011.

An ensuing civil war left hundreds of thousands dead and millions of people displaced.

