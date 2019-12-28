2023: PDP chieftain flays Shettima over power shift

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has expressed displeasure over statements credited to President of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) Mr. Yerima Shettima on power shift in 2023.

Addressing journalists Saturday in Kano, Onuesoke, who was reacting to Shettima’s interview in a national daily, where the latter said the north would still retain power, said Yerima should not dictate for Nigerians.

The PDP chieftain accused Shettima of displaying ignorance of Nigeria’s political history.

His words: “Nigerians will not accept poor treatment from Yerima Shettima and as far as Nigerians are concerned, he is only an attention seeker. He is not one of the Northern political elites. There are elites in the country, who can speak on this matter, not Shettima.

“The southern part of the country supported the election of President Buhari and should be rewarded with the 2023 presidency.

Onuesoke described Shettima’s claim that they have the population to have their way as incorrect, reminding him that northern presidential candidates contested against former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan and failed woefully.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari contested thrice and failed until he emerged through a ‘gentleman’ arrangement.

“We cannot continue in these lies and propaganda. It is offensive, insulting and annoying for you to continue to throw false population figures at our faces. Enough is enough,” Onuesoke said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: