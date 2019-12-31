2020 will usher in robust peace, economic growth for Nigerians- Lawan

Kindly Share This Story:

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said that the year 2020 will usher in robust peace and economic growth for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Lawan, in a new year message signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Ola Awoniyi, congratulated Nigerians on witnessing the end of 2019 and the beginning of the year 2020.

He hailed the resilience of Nigerians in their commitment to the unity and prosperity of the country and support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I have no doubt in my mind that with the timely passage of the budget, restoration of the January to December financial year and other amendments recently made to our laws by the 9th National Assembly, the economy will enjoy significant growth in the new year,” Lawan said.

He assured Nigerians that government would continue to do its best to make things better for the people.

Lawan said that the National Assembly would endeavour to sustain the harmonious working relationship with other arms of government, for the smooth administration of the country and benefit of the people.

vanguardngr.com

Kindly Share This Story: