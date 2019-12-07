2020 will be tasking, Abiodun preps Ogun workers

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has charged civil and public servants in the State to brace up for the challenges of statecraft in the new year.

According to the Abiodun, there are more serious tasks in the coming year which would put serious demand on their moral, intellectual and management competencies.

The governor gave the charge at the send forth programme organised for the retired Head of Service in the State, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu and 11 Permanent Secretaries who also retired from the civil service at the Arcade Ground, Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He said for the State to experience rapid development, public servants must be more dedicated and professional to face the challenges ahead.

The Goverrnor noted that his administration remains irrevocably committed to good governance for the continued development of the State and individual prosperity irrespective of age, gender or status.

He added that workers welfare would continue to receive priority to further guarantee industrial harmony in the State.

“Let me in a special way acknowledged the entire civil and public servants for their support and cooperation since the inception of this administration. I must state that all that we have achieved in the last six months is no doubt largely due to dedication, commitment and diligence that our civil and public servants have exhibited.

“Our administration will continue to appreciate all our civil and public servants as important stakeholders in the successful implementation of building our future together agenda. Ogun State public service has a proud legacy of professionalism. In this wise, I urged all our civil and public servants to keep the flag flying by emulating their predecessors”, he advised.

Abiodun who said the programme was organized to induct the retirees as the true and worthy ambassadors of the State, noted that government would continue to count on their experience for the development of the State and the public service in particular, saying that their retirement has created a vacuum that would be difficult to fill.

In his remark, the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Olatokunbo Talabi eulogised the retired Head of Service for helping to stabilise the administration through his wise counsel and strict adherence to political neutrality.

Talabi described Engr Bisiriyu as a workaholic who navigated the turbulence of the difficult transition by blending seamlessly with those in the new Government from May 29.

The outgoing Head of Service, Engr. Bisiriyu, in his valedictory speech, lauded the government for involving the people in its building the future together agenda.

He contended that it would open a better channel for sustainable development in terms of infrastructure, security and high standard of living for citizens.

He applauded the government for its development strides, particularly in the area human capital development, saying that the future of the State looks good with the vision, policies and programmes currently being embarked upon.

“Your commitment and undeterred passion towards evolving a better civil/ public service through workers welfare, timely payment of salaries and other allowances and more importantly capacity building through human capital development cannot be overemphasized.

“You have not hidden your desire to change the face of the State through meaningful development projects across the length and breadth of the State. I have no doubt in my mind that the future of our dear State is bright given your Excellency’ s vision and programmes for the state”, he concluded.

Speaking on behalf of other retired Permanent Secretaries, Mr. James Olugbele, appreciated the Almighty for His Grace to contribute their quotas to the development of the State.

He called on those still in service to redouble their efforts so that the State “to make the Gateway State a better place for all.”

The retired Head of Service and the retired Permanent Secretaries were honoured with meritorious service awards by the State Governor.

Vanguard News Nigeria.