2020: We Need More Peace – Gov Ishaku

By Femi Bolaji

As Nigerians join the rest of the world to mark the beginning of a new year, Taraba state governor, Darius Ishaku has urged citizens of the state to sustain the relative peace currently prevalent across the state all through year 2020.

Ishaku in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bala Dan Abu, also acknowledged that 2019 was indeed a rough year for his administration which battled various challenges.

He was however grateful that the end of 2019 ushered in peace once again.

According to the statement, “it is gratifying to note that today, as we mark the end of year 2019 and welcome 2020, we are doing so in a very peaceful atmosphere.

“The credit for this achievement belongs to all of us – the government, security agencies and all of you, the good people of Taraba State.

“It also remains our joint responsibility to ensure the sustenance of the peace now prevailing in the state.”

While urging citizens of the state to eschew all forms of bitterness and remain tolerant, governor Ishaku pointed that the diversity of the state should be a source of strength and not otherwise.

He said “Taraba State needs peace to grow and develop.

“Our resources may be inadequate to meet all our needs for rapid economic and infrastructural development, but peace can make all the difference and pave the way for strategic planning for development.

“I will, therefore, remind you all even now, as I had always done in the past, to give me peace so I can give you development.”

He further promised to fastrack the development of the state having constituted his cabinet, after his reelection for a second term in office.

Vanguard

