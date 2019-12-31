2020: There’s hope for Nigeria – CAN

Kindly Share This Story:

Luminous Jannamike – Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians to be optimistic about the year 2020, saying there is hope for the nation.

The CAN president stated this in a goodwill message issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in Abuja.

Ayokunle, who stressed that God was concerned about Nigeria’s affairs, assured that the nation would overcome its challenges in the new year.

He anchored his message to the nation on the biblical text – Jeremiah 29:11, saying: “It is instructive that when the Lord gave this message to the people of Israel, they were languishing under draconian captivity, just like present Nigeria. However, at the set time, He gave them a new beginning

“As a nation, Nigeria has been in captivity of insecurity occasioned by the menace of unending terrorism, banditry, herdsmen, kidnapping, religious persecution, nepotism, economic predicament and its attendant consequences, graduate unemployment, food scarcity, Naira devaluations, political turmoil, and electoral manipulations and a host of others.

“Nigerians are groaning and it is as if our government is helpless but our God is not. God is stepping into the situation and we will soon rejoice and celebrate.

“The siege is over and we should rejoice in hope and in expectations of divine help and intervention.

“Let no one consider suicide as an option. Let those who are engaging in suicidal trips to Europe through the Mediterranean sea shelve the ideas. Let those who are engaging in all forms of criminalities repent and return to God who is ready to forgive and reposition them for the good.

“It will not be long when God will heal our land and there will be unprecedented celebrations in Nigeria. It is a New Dawn.

“CAN congratulates every Nigerian on this New Year celebration and wishes all a prosperous, peaceful and glorious year ahead.”

Vanguard

