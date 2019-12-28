2020 Prophecy: Islamic scholar predicts political wrangling imminent in Nigeria if…

A renowned Islamic scholar, Professor Sabit Olagoke Ariyo (JP), has predicted that if serious care was not observed come 2020, there would be serious political wrangling, which would snowball into a whirlwind of problems in some quarters in Nigeria.

He added that despite some security measures being put in place to checkmate crime and criminality, a lot remains to be done by the Federal Government in the new year.

The don, founder and Spiritual Head of Shafaudeen In Islam Worldwide made the prediction yesterday, in his message titled: “Divine Revelation For The Year 2020,” released from the International Head Quarters of the Mission, Wakajaye Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

He declared that the revelations were not “to frighten the citizens but to guide our leaders and fellow Nigerians on some happenings and avoidable events. This is to allow proactive measures in governance for effective

socio-spiritual and political administration.”

Olagoke who is a Justice of Peace (JP) said: “There shall be security challenges as usual. There shall be a need for conscious and tight security, the need for surveillance and vigilance.”

The President of Ajagun Esin Consultative Forum (AECF) who commanded the nation’s security agents for checkmating the menace of criminals.

Particularly terrorists, kidnappers and armed robbers he said: “We are to pray to avoid clashes among security agents. This will have a far-reaching implication on the nation.”

The Islamic leader revealed that the education sector would receive a boost adding that “education sector shall receive attention for improvement,” but admonished Nigerians to “pray against a ploy in the sector to avoid sabotage”

On politics, he revealed that: “there shall be wrangling among politicians over the sharing of economic booties. Political wrangling shall snowball into a whirlwind of problems in some quarters.”

Olagoke then pleaded to religious leaders and political class to imbibe the culture of tolerance and focus on the issue of welfare of the citizens, adding that religious sector must, therefore, imbibe the spirit of religious harmony to promote peace and be more dedicated to the service of God to save the nation through their prayers, while all Nigerians must uphold discipline, love and patriotism to move the nation forward.

While revealing that sports sector would witness an improvement as there shall be a conscious and cautious effort to resolve issues in sports, Olagoke who is a patron of many clubs advised: “pray against sports mismanagement in disarray for things to work.”

He appealed to all stakeholders in religion to pray fervently to God to touch the hearts of those in government to resist the temptation of seeing public offices as an opportunity to loot the nation’s treasury, adding that government activities, particularly in August 2020,” shall have hope of giving worthwhile dividends.”