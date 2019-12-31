2020: Buhari will retain Magu, Warns Aisha Buhari – Prophet Omale releases 29 prophecies

Kindly Share This Story:

The founder of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Abuja, Dr Emmanuel Omale has prophesied events that would happen in 2020.

Prophet Emmanuel Omale prophesied that President Muhammadu Buhari will reappoint, Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman in spite of massive gang up.

In the popular pastor’s yearly prophesy, he said the war on corruption will jail two ex-governors who are currently serving as Senators.

He equally told President Buhari to scrap the visa-on-Arrival for Africans program as it will create an untold crisis in the country.

The man of God also said there are a lot of enemy arrows being shot at the first lady, and her immediate family. She requires special prayers to avert tragedy.

6. The Nigerian security agencies should activate their intelligence gathering mechanism to avert a terrorist driver ramming into early morning commuters in Abuja.

7. A serving Governor from North-West Nigeria will experience tragedy in his family, but seeking the face of God will prove beneficial.

8. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu must pray against a terminal illness.

9. So also, a prominent minister from the South East needs to get closer to God, to avoid calamity.

10. A retired general from the North East may be implicated in a coup attempt.

11. Two major markets will be engulfed in flames. Traders should ensure their shops and goods.

12. The rains will be unusual in their pattern this year, and we will see severe flooding nationwide.

13. Kidnapping on major highways may increase around the Easter period but this can be mitigated by security agencies’ diligence

14. I see a burning petrol tanker around lokoja engulfing several vehicles.

15. President Buhari may effect minor cabinet reshuffle.

16. The Deputy Senate President should pray against the enemy’s attack on his health.

17. I see prosperity for a lot of Nigerians despite a severe dip in the economy that will affect fixed salary earners.

18. A major old generation bank will face a serious challenge and may collapse except for Gods intervention.

19. Christians should be exemplary in their conduct, especially one of the largest churches in the south-west that may immerse in big scandal.

20. A telecommunication magnet from the South West should pray against stroke and eventual bedridden paralysis.

21. The Chief of Staff to the president, Mallam Abba Kyari is trusted by the president. He should, therefore, pray against a well-orchestrated set up that may result in his removal.

22. President Trump may still get re-elected unless the Democrats field Mr Bloomberg.

23. A major airline will face a major crisis that will collapse it if they don’t seek the face of God.

24. Governor Obaseki will find it hard to get re-elected in Edo state unless he seeks the hand of God.

25. The Naira will depreciate against major international currencies, we need God to intervene.

26. A former President of Ghana will win elections in Ghana.

27. The price of pf petrol will go up.

28. An ex-militant in Bayelsa will die in assassination and this may throw the region into turmoil.

29. I see President Buhari and Magu making a good name for Nigeria on the fight against corruption.

Vanguard

