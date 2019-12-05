Breaking News
ABUJA – Some of the key Capital spending allocations in the 2020 Budget as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari and the final Appropriation by the Senate include

  1.   Works and Housing: N262 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N315, 563, 564, 269
  4. Power: N127 billion; 2020 Appropriation  is N129, 082, 499, 363.

  8.   Transportation: N123 billion; 2020 Appropriation and this was reduced to N121, 366,932, 571.

 
  1.   Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N111, 789, 185, 895.

 

  1.   Defence: N100 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N116, 181, 290, 730

 

  1. Agriculture and Rural Development: N83 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N124, 395, 096, 917.
  3. Water Resources: N82 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N91, 679, 927, 042

 

  1. Niger Delta Development Commission: N81 billion; in the 2020 Appropriation, it was reduced to N80, 881, 610, 074

 

  1.  Education: N48 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N84, 728, 529, 572

 

  1. Health: N46 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N59, 909, 430, 837.

 

  1. Industry, Trade and Investment: N40 billion; in the 2020 Appropriation, this was reduced to N38, 583, 331, 761.

 

  1. North East Development Commission: N38 billion; this was retained in the 2020 Appropriation

 

  1. Interior: N35 billion; this was reduced in the 2020 Appropriations to N34, 035, 824, 302

 

 

  1. Federal Capital Territory: N28 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N62, 407, 154, 360.

 

  1. Niger Delta Affairs Ministry: N24 billion reduced in the 2020 Appropriation to N23, 120, 350, 399.

 

