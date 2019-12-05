By Henry Umoru
ABUJA – Some of the key Capital spending allocations in the 2020 Budget as presented by President Muhammadu Buhari and the final Appropriation by the Senate include
- Works and Housing: N262 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N315, 563, 564, 269
- Power: N127 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N129, 082, 499, 363.
-
READ ALSO:Instagram introduces new data saving features(Opens in a new browser tab)
- Transportation: N123 billion; 2020 Appropriation and this was reduced to N121, 366,932, 571.
- Universal Basic Education Commission: N112 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N111, 789, 185, 895.
- Defence: N100 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N116, 181, 290, 730
- Agriculture and Rural Development: N83 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N124, 395, 096, 917.
- Water Resources: N82 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N91, 679, 927, 042
- Niger Delta Development Commission: N81 billion; in the 2020 Appropriation, it was reduced to N80, 881, 610, 074
- Education: N48 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N84, 728, 529, 572
- Health: N46 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N59, 909, 430, 837.
- Industry, Trade and Investment: N40 billion; in the 2020 Appropriation, this was reduced to N38, 583, 331, 761.
- North East Development Commission: N38 billion; this was retained in the 2020 Appropriation
- Interior: N35 billion; this was reduced in the 2020 Appropriations to N34, 035, 824, 302
- Federal Capital Territory: N28 billion; 2020 Appropriation is N62, 407, 154, 360.
- Niger Delta Affairs Ministry: N24 billion reduced in the 2020 Appropriation to N23, 120, 350, 399.