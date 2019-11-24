Zidane: I hope Bale isn’t whistled for the rest of the season

Zinedine Zidane is hoping that Gareth Bale can repair his relationship with the Real Madrid fans. The Welsh forward was whistled repeatedly by the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu crowd during Los Blancos’ win over Real Sociedad and he wants that to stop.

“I hope the whistling doesn’t carry on for the rest of the season,” Zidane told the press after the game.”We want the fans to be with us from start to finish, but we can’t control this.

“The fans have the right to do what they want, but I’m asking them to applaud everyone.”I’m happy with the game and the victory and Bale came into the game well.

“I can’t say whether the whistling to Bale is unfair or not. “Everyone can think what they want. “We need our fans, we can’t control what happens. “I haven’t spoken to Bale about the Wales celebrations, I’ve only given him my congratulations for qualifying for Euro 2020.

“The best players have been whistled and Bale came into the game well.”What you have to do is keep working on the pitch.”There’s too much noise with Bale, he wants to be with us and do well.

“Therefore, we don’t want to speak too much.”He is integrated into the group and he wants to play with the others.”Eden Hazard produced another stellar display in a Real Madrid shirt and Zidane was happy with his performance.

“It’s a logical development for Hazard, who’s getting better each day, while the team is too,” he said.”But Hazard has been playing well for five or six games and I know that he’s going to get a lot better.

“Karim Benzema further emphasized his importance to Real Madrid with their equalizer as he continues his rich vein of form.”I don’t know if he’s the best player in LaLiga Santander, but what he’s doing is very good,” Zidane said about his striker.

“He’s getting more important for the team each day and I hope he continues in this way.”Martin Odegaard lined up against Real Madrid and Zidane was full of praise for the loanee.”He’s doing well, he played very well against us,” Zidane said.

