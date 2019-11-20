YouTube unveils plan to support local Creators

By Juliet Umeh

Video Sharing Platform, YouTube has unveiled two new initiatives to support the growth of YouTube Creators in Nigeria.

The first is a YouTube-driven promotional campaign that features upcoming content from top local YouTube channels and Creators. The second is a partnership with MTN, which will see Creators provided with free data for three months’, and MTN launching new packages to enable Nigerians to watch more of their favourite YouTube content.

Creators were presented with MiFi devices and free internet access for the next three months to help them share more content conveniently. MTN also introduced new offerings for consumers to take up so they can watch more of their favourite YouTube channels.

This announcement builds on the first YouTube Week, hosted in Lagos in June, and the support for 10 Creators through Mr Eazi’s emPawa Africa initiative, announced at Google for Nigeria in July 2019.

Speaking at the event, Google’s Country Marketing Manager in Nigeria, Olumide Balogun, said, “YouTube is doing this to help more people discover content that they will love on the platform.

“Helping more Creators to get discovered and succeed, and making it easier for more people to be able to access YouTube through affordable data plans is important to us,” Olumide added.

He however emphasised that YouTube is committed to supporting YouTube Creators to develop locally relevant content.

Vanguard