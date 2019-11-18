Women are stronger sex, not weaker sex, says Ooni of Ife

…in connection with Queen Moremi Ajasoro

By Alade Aromashodu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has said during the weekend, that Women are not weaker sex, but stronger sex. He stated this at an interactive session, organised by Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative (QMAI), at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Meanwhile, Theatre crew of the famous Queen Moremi Ajasoro has indicated intention to feature same Show, next month December 24, 2019 through January 2, 2020 with exception of Christmas day and New Year eve.

Global ambassador of Queen Moremi Ajasoro Initiative (QMAI), Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi said Queen Moremi is a global representation of the present day queen warrior, and as a global ambassador of Queen Moremi Ajasoro, she is duty-bound to make strategic partnership and collaborations such as projects to support young women in education and entrepreneurship.

“Queen Moremi’s selflessness, sacrifice, and immense courage in the struggle to save Yorubaland,” Princess Aderonke said, “is one of the reasons the show is coming back, so that that story of Moremi will be projected. Moremi was the women who gave herself up to be taken into slavery in order to save her people from war and famine.

“We are reaching out to new generation of opinion leaders in politics, banking, and entrepreneurship to support young women in Africa to aspire as high as they want. They can be influential.”

The live performances of the show is expected to be staged at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, via Bar Beach, Lagos and will star the likes of Rotimi Adelegan as Head of House of Oduduwa; Chidi Okeke, as Odejimi, the courageous hunter; Julius Obenbe, Obanife among other actors. However, some actors are expected to play two roles.

Speaking to journalists during an interactive session at Eko Hotels, Lagos, His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said Queen Moremi Ajasoro reflects the significant role women play in the society. Citing the selfless strength of women, Oba Adeyeye noted that women are stronger sex, not weaker sex, as everything they do is very timely and their anatomy and adaptation to life are very sensitive and cautiously handled.

Queen Moremi showed selflessness, sacrifice and immense courage in the struggle to save her people from slavery. She single-handedly put a stop to the constant strife and wars in Ile-Ife and within the Yoruba nation. The woman eventually became the Queen and wife of the Ooni, epitomising the spirit of peace, prosperity and progress which define beauty in Yorubaland.

Moremi’s empathy for her people and her courage were what moved Oba Adeyeye, as the Arole Oduduwa, to celebrate her because of her outstanding pedigree in Yoruba history, making her story a project in form of a movement to support young women in education and entrepreneurship through theatre shows in Africa.

According to the Ooni, most people that refund loans are mostly women; even at Micro-Credit offices in the world, they extend loan to women without collateral because they believe they will refund.

The new season of Moremi, Theatre and Musical show is expected to have more traditional and authentic Yoruba indigenous music and attire. Based on experience, the Ooni stated that whenever Yoruba traditional music is played abroad, white people are always very active which calls for a marketable export product of our traditional music and attire abroad. It is important, he said, to rise up and promote our culture. “Nigerians should practice what belong to us for the world to accept for us.”

The reloaded version of Moremi is being refined to blend to tradition. Moremi Initiative Theatre Show supports girl-child, both home and abroad, so that they will have confidence and believe that they can be influential in the society because they are the most oppressed in the society.

Vanguard