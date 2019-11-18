As oil producers across Africa look to increase their output from ageing wells, and capital expenditure expected to double in the next five years, it was important that professionals within Africa’s Oil & Gas industry stay abreast of emerging trends, best practices, new technologies and approaches for produced water management throughout the continent.

The conference combined 250 Delegates across the world, 40 Speakers & Panelists, 21 Operating Companies in the Oil Industry, Worldwide,16 Operating Companies & Exhibitors, Workshops, Young Professionals.

A total of 17 Participating Countries – including Nigeria, The United States Of America, Scotland, Angola, Norway, Algeria, United Kingdom, Egypt, Canada, South Africa and the Middle East and 5 keynote speakers , led by Nigerian International Media Personality: Wofai Samuel was present at the conference, which was the first of it’s kind for Africa in Africa.

The event spanned three days, including a Gala Dinner, welcome drinks reception and networking.

The event started with a welcome address by Steve Coffee Of Exterran USA, who doubles as the Vice Chairman, Produced Water Society and Technical chairman of the conference.

He highlighted the roles of International and National Oil Companies in benchmarking the best practices and challenges with case studies.

He urged technology providers globally and across the continent to demonstrate their technological innovations and advancement in managing produced water, which will be employed in the continent of Africa.

The Lead Keynote presentation by Wofai Samuel was on the subject: Unlocking Africa’s Potentials in Produced Water Management – Opportunities and Possible Challenges.

“Scarcity of freshwater for oil exploration & production in Africa’s top 10 oil Producing countries call for an urgent need to Recycle and Reuse produced water and as a result, there lies herein, numerous avenues for investors especially with the rising trend of oil exploration across the continent.

One dollar invested in water has a potential economic return of three hundred and thirty-four dollars. Africa’s growth prospect is one of the worlds brightest and largest in the world between now and 2023, with the fastest growing countries in 2019 situated in the continent”.

Wofai further encouraged the oil and gas industry, state and federal regulatory agencies, that gather data on produced water, to make these data more readily available and accessible for research.

She urged IOCs’ to inform new research in determining appropriate quality objects of re-use of produced water and further expand the use of produced water in a manner that is protective of the environment and public health just like we have zero discharge in Norway”.

Shell USA’s Ray Valente, spoke on an Overview of Offshore Produced Water Regulations and Management Approaches from around the World.

Yisa Adeeyo of Eroton Exploration spoke on Modelling the Scaling Tendency of Produced Water: A Case study of Niger Delta Brown Field. James Robinson of Seplat spoke on

The Realities of Running an Efficient Produced Water Treatment System in Nigeria. Mathijs Smit of Shell spoke on Risk-based Assessment of Produced Water Discharges.

Bob Anikpo of Chevron spoke on: Produced Water Treatment and Disposal: A Presentation of Ongoing and Proposed Practices by Chevron Nigeria Limited.

Other speakers and panellists included: Paul McAlister of Cetco-Aberdeen, Magnus Ekekwe and Wilson Balogun of Bowalds Energy UK, Victor Davies – Rovicon Energy Solutions USA, Peter Obidike-Shell, Jean-Marc Dumontet, Dulu Appah-Institute Of Petroleum Studies, Kelechi Ojukwu-Petro smart, Lance Rodeman Mycelx USA, Richard Barrett, Mario Lindner of Siemens, Jacob Idoko- Schlumberger, Russell Hempsey, Victor Onyekwere of Peloton Aberdeen, Adesola Ojesanmi-Shell Nigeria, Peter Osode of ND Western (OML34), Victor Davies-Rovicon Energy Solutions USA.

The event also had in attendance, representatives of the Department of Petroleum Resources – DPR, led by the Assistant Director Environment, Balogun Adeniyi as well as the Office of the Presidency.

