Wike lauds Osinbajo for empowering the poor, improving welfare

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has praised Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the successes recorded by the Buhari government Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) in empowering the poor and improving the welfare of beneficiaries.

Governor Wike who was represented by Rivers State deputy governor, Dr. Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo commended the Vice President for the great work he is doing for the nation.

The encomiums by the Rivers governor comes weeks after the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar, commended Prof. Osinbajo for being the most trustworthy Vice President who has Nigeria’s best interest at heart.

He also lauded the Vice President for his loyalty and commitment to the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking during the Great Minds Summit in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where the VP was Special Guest of Honour and delivered the keynote address, Harry-Banigo said Osinbajo has been doing great work for the Nation, noting that the VP connected with all Nigerians everywhere he went.

She said, “Your Excellency, when our Daddy in the Lord, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Adeboye, was speaking about how we are going to be from great might to greater might and how we should use this to help the poor, immediately I thought about our Vice President and all the good work he has been doing in this great Nation.

“I remember vividly the effects of the Social Investment Programmes all over this country and Local Government Areas. I recall on an occasion, I had the privilege of riding with him (VP) in Bonny where I represented His Excellency, the Governor, at the flag-off of the Bonny-Bodo road and we got to a section of the road and there were so many men and women carry N-Power placards and in all his humility, he stopped the convoy, he needed to come down and talk to them and ask them how the programme had impacted their lives.”

Expressing delight in Osinbajo’s presence in the State, the Rivers Deputy Governor said she believed that the Vice President “is a man whom God has given the vision and he is giving to the country what he knows, what the country should have as his own contribution of what God has blessed him to be.”

She added, “We are very proud and happy, honoured to have him in Rivers State and in this part of the State. In fact, Marine Base is a good place Your Excellency to come and talk to us because he was asking me, ‘what section of this town is this?’ I said it’s called Marine Base.

I had not gotten in the discussion of telling him about Marine Base, but I am sure the pastor sitting next to him would tell you how much several outreaches have done in the area. Only last week Sunday, I was speaking in a church in Marine Base and telling us how we have to reach out, reach in and reach further and see our churches not just as buildings, but as building without walls.”