Why a Christian should be generous

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

ON a fateful day a member of my ministry walked up to me, and wanted to know why I gave a gift to another member. I took time to explain the reason behind my action. I told him that I would always acknowledge, recognise and encourage any person that find space in his or her heart to render help to the needy or contribute to the development and growth of the ministry of Jesus Christ.

While we were discussing, another member walked in and join in the discourse. Incidentally he mentioned the person in question deserved the gift because he had touched the lives of our needy members. It is imperative to talk and mention what people do and their positive contributions, so that others can learn and emulate them.

There is reward for doing well. I also implore people doing bad things to desist; if they refrain from doing evil, then they would definitely reap its reward. It is just like how every inventor is never forgotten, whether a person does good or bad, he or she will be remembered in due time.

The Bible tells us about a woman who was very generous to the needy in her world. (Acts 9:36-42). It says “In Joppa there was a disciple named Tabitha (which, when translated, is Dorcas); she was always doing good and helping the poor. About that time she became sick and died, and her body was washed and placed in an upstairs room. Lydda was near Joppa; so when the disciples heard that Peter was in Lydda, they sent two men to him and urged, “Please come at once!”. Peter went with them, and when he arrived he was taken upstairs to the room.

All the widows stood around him crying and showing him the robes and other clothing that Dorcas had made while she was still with them. Peter sent them all out of the room; then he got down on his knees and prayed. Turning toward the dead woman, he said, “Tabitha, get up.” She opened her eyes, and seeing Peter she sat up. He took her by the hand and helped her to her feet. Then he called for the believers, especially the widows, and presented her to them. This became known all over Joppa, and many people believed in the Lord. Dorcas was filled with good deeds. But many people did not know she was doing good things.

So, as a minister of God, I will always recognise people who lend a helping hand to the less-priviledged ones in the household of God. More so because the help rendered in house of God automatically means that they are helping me to make people stay in the church for God to glorify Himself in the peoples’ lives.

Brethren, we are created to help the needy among us. Whoever helps the needy does well and it won’t be out of place to acknowledge or recognise people who do well. I am imploring every parent to teach their children to have generous heart of giving to people they know require assistance.

Do not teach the children to be callous and reproach the needy. The woman, Dorcas, was remembered both in life and death. She was so compassionate and merciful that she was taken care of when she was ill, by the widows in Joppa. Her death was devastating to the widows that they started wailing and mourning uncontrollably.

Vanguard