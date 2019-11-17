Vanguard Logo

Weather Forecast: NiMet predicts sunny, dry conditions for Sunday

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and dry conditions over the nation on Sunday.

NiMet’s weather outlook pedicted sunny and dry condition over Northern region with partly cloudy to sunny conditions over the Central region.

It further predicted few chances of thunderstorms and rains over the Southern region.

According to NiMet, sunny and dry conditions shall prevail over Northern region with day and night temperatures of 32 to 37 degree Celsius and 14 to 24 degree Celsius respectively.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the region with chances of thunderstorms over Mambilla plateau during the afternoon/evening period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 28 to 37 degree Celsius and 13 to 23 degree Celsius respectively, ” it said.

NiMet forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions over Southern states with few chances of thunderstorms over Ijebu-Ode, Calabar and Port Harcourt in the morning hours.

It envisaged partly cloudy to cloudy skies with prospects of thunderstorms and rains over some parts of the region during the afternoon/evening hours.

It predicted that the region is expected to have day and night temperatures of 30 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 25 degree Celsius respectively.

