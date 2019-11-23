We are counting on experience to make the difference – Charles

By Moses Nosike

Omiete Iyenemi Charles is the Acting CEO, Tingo Airline Limited. He is an airline pilot professional with over twelve years of experience in the aviation industry in various capacities including operational and management. In the pursuit of knowledge also, he became an IT professional and as well an entrepreneur.

In this interview with Nosike Moses he discussed the challenges of aviation business in Nigeria and the way forward.

Tell us all about Tingo Airline and why you decided to venture into aviation business?

Tingo airlines was created to cater for the unique needs of African travelers, providing them with a familiar, safe, comfortable and affordable means of connecting to cities in Europe, America, and other destinations.

Venturing into aviation business involves a lot of money, are you into partnership to ensure seamless and quality service delivery?

Yes, we have our own funds and as well have partnered with renowned global institutions involved in financing businesses like aviation to ensure that seamless operations and longevity of the airline.

We want you to talk about its registration and method of operation?

Tingo Airlines is currently registered under the laws of England and Wales and is in the process of obtaining our UK Air Operator’s Certificate(AOC). We are also in the process of establishing our presence locally in Nigeria through a strategic partnership with our Nigerian airline partners and intend to massively disrupt the Nigerian market with the Tingo brand.

We will operate a mix fleet of Airbus A330, Airbus A321, Embraer E190, Gulfstream G650, and Boeing 737F freighters. Currently we have acquired an Airbus A321 which is currently being painted in the airline’s livery, with five more aircraft on order.

We also intend to start skeletal operations at the end of the month and commence full operations from next year.

How are you positioning to face challenges in the aviation industry especially our environment?

Some of the major problems affecting Nigerian carriers is a paucity of access to things like financing, foreign exchange for procurement of equipment and parts, and inability to procure airplanes. Due to our unique position as an international company, we have access to resources that will mitigate these factors.

Globally recommended facilities are necessary in aviation business, how prepared are you?

We also through our partnerships will invest in aviation infrastructure, as a way of improving and increasing capacity and also to generate revenue for the airline. We are in consultations on plans to build and operate a passenger terminal to provide a better experience for the flying public.

How do you ensure quality personnel recruitment to achieve your set goals and competition?

We have hired the services of a world renowned aviation personnel consultant in conjunction with our capable in-house human resources team to ensure only the best individuals are hired to work for Tingo Airlines.

Tell us some challenges of aviation business in Nigeria and what do you think is the way forward?

As highlighted earlier, there is a serious lack of access to funding and equipment and an environment that is not so friendly to airline operators, but things seem to be improving and we are optimistic the Nigerian aviation industry will get there eventually.

Vanguard