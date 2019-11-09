US Customs seizes Range Rover destined for Nigeria

A 2016 Land Rover Range Rover scheduled for export to Nigeria was seized by the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for being undervalued.

The exporter claimed the vehicle was worth $13,000 when in actuality, it is worth about $55,000. Such action is considered a violation of the US Federal Law and comes with strict sanctions.

The 2016 Land Rover Range Rover which was destined for Lagos, Nigeria was seized by the US Customs at the port of Wilmington during a routine examination of vehicle shipments to ensure the vehicle and its documentation is in compliance with U.S. export laws, and to ascertain it was not illegally obtained.

US Customs at the port set a record of seizures of stolen vehicles exports in 2019. Most of the seized vehicles were destined for West Africa. In total, the officers at the port recorded seizures of 16 stolen vehicles with a combined value of $454,007.

The jobs of the US Customs at the port include inspecting imported and exported international cargo to search for weapons, illicit narcotics, bulk currency, counterfeit consumer products, and other prohibited items, and to ensure that new and used vehicles, boats, campers and farm machinery comply with existing US laws.

