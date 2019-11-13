Urhobo Network holds Annual lecture Dec 12

…to award Ibori, Augoye, Ibru, others

By Festus Ahon – Asaba

Director-General of Urhobo Network, a non-profit organization for the promotion of Urhobo political and economic advancement, Dr. Dafe Akpocha, has said the organization would hold its annual lecture/ award ceremony on 12th December 2019 at Ughelli, Delta State.

Akpocha in a statement said the theme for this year’s lecture is ‘Building a vibrant Urhobo nation in contemporary Nigeria – The economic and social perspective’, adding that the Dean, Faculty of Art, Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Sunny Awhafeada would deliver a lecture during the ceremony.

He said “there is going to be an award of Honour for Distinguished Urhobo sons and daughters including former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Onanefe Ibori whose achievement is yet to be beaten by any governor in the State.

“Chief James Onanefe Ibori has set a road map of achievement which the present Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa is building on. We want to appreciate the good efforts of our people, who have distinguished themselves politically, economically, educationally and otherwise.

“The present Delta State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye is also to be awarded because he has done well providing a good network of roads and supporting the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Also to be awarded is Chief Mrs. Cecilia Ibru, who has contributed to the educational development of the Urhobo Nation.

“Urhobos must come together and have a strong cohesion now because our disunity has caused a lot of setbacks for us. We must be very united now. We can achieve what we need and taking our place in the social-economic development of the nation only if we are united.

“We have searched and done our homework very well on the awardees for this year and we have found them worthy ambassadors of our nation.”

vanguard