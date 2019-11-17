Peter Duru – Makurdi

At least nine persons were on Sunday afternoon reportedly killed by unknown armed men in Ayati community in Ukum local government area of Benue State.

The victims included the elderly, women and selected teenagers.

A source said the nine-man invaders besieged the community on motorbikes at about 12 noon on Sunday, shot sporadically and killed their victims.

The source said: “People were just returning from church and preparing for lunch when the armed men who were about nine in number stormed the village on Baja motorbikes.

“They were shot sporadically and killed anybody who they caught up with. Some of the victims were elderly people who could not run, women and teenagers.

“Though nobody can actually tell why the gunmen stormed the community but it certainly has to do with the squabble and fight for supremacy among the local militias in the area which has claimed several lives in the past.

“After the shooting, they fled on their motorbikes leaving the community deserted while the corpses of the victims littered the place.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, confirmed the attack.

She said: “Unknown armed men carried out the attack and we have a record of three deaths while four others are hospitalized. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.”

Vanguard