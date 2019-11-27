UniBen, BIU promote academic excellence through partnership with RDIC

By Juliet Umeh

The staff and the students of the University of Benin, UniBen, and Benson Idahosa University, BIU, are to experience full provision of digitisation, storage and publication services following the signing of the agreements between the universities and Information Technology Company, Retail Development & Investment Company Limited, RDIC.

RDIC is the owner of the publication engine, www.iwemi.com.

According to the partners, RDIC will manage the universities’ digital assets, implement their e-Textbook programs and integration, provide library content platforms and services as well as anchor the schools’ content distribution among others.

Chairman of the UniBen Public Private Committee, Professor Ikponmwosa Omoruyi, who is also the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University, said that the partnership is aimed at driving academic excellence through the ease of access to information that digitisation provides.

According to him, “Today’s event is epochal in our quest for driving academic excellence in our university. Our university’s partnership with RDIC will not only make for easy access to educational content but will boost the school’s revenue generation.

“It will completely eliminate Intellectual property loss, facilitate ease of reference to specific project materials and provide global visibility of the school’s project work to multi-national companies and project financiers.”

In his remarks, the Public Relations Officer of UniBen, Dr Michael Osasuyi, said that he was very optimistic about the potential of the agreement to boost the profile of UniBen.

Also, the Project Director of Iwemi.com, Mr Ejimofor Akah, said: “I am delighted to be part of this partnership between the University of Benin and the RDIC. Our platform engine enables lecturers to publish their academic textbooks, teaching aids and peer-reviewed faculty journals within minutes.

“Our team will also work with UniBen to scan and digitize project work submitted from 2001 till date and will also assist in preparing these records in a format that can be accessible on iwemi.com or any database,” Akah added.

Vanguard