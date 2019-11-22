Breaking News
Translate

UN Foundation honours Chimamanda with Global Leadership Award

On 9:15 amIn Newsby
Foundation
UN Foundation’s Vice President for Girls and Women Strategy, Michelle Milford Morse, presents Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie with the UN Global Leadership Award on the eve of the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York. She is the youngest Aftican to be honoured

The United Nations Foundation on November, 20, 2019 honoured Chimamanda Adichie, amongst other global leaders in its annual awards ceremony.

This year’s ceremony held on the eve of the United Nations’ 75th anniversary and called “We the people to honor the founding ideals and vision articulated in the UN Charter.” The honourees are advocates, business leaders, UN humanitarian workers, and more strive for a more equitable and sustainable world.

READ ALSO:Buhari, Gowon, Sambo, mark independence anniversary in Aso Rock(Opens in a new browser tab)

The award-winning writer was recognised for her work using literature and storytelling to connect with people across generations and cultures on issues of gender and racial equality and being a leader on the frontlines of global progress. This comes after Adichie’s Half of A Yellow Sun was recently named in BBC’s 100 Novels that shaped our world.

 

From transforming the global food system to defending human rights to using literature to connect with individuals on issues of equality, the we the Peoples honorees continue to make invaluable contributions to the world. The foundation recognises that their work brings to life the goals enshrined in the UN Charter – to promote peace, justice, and fundamental human rights for all people.

 

This year’s ceremony included remarks from UN Deputy Secretary-General, Amina J. Mohammed. Other honorees at the ceremony were Mary Robinson, Chair of The Elders and Former President of Ireland, Gunhild Stordalen, Chair of the Stordalen Foundation and Founder of EAT, UN staff members who have worked on the frontlines of crisis response, amongst others

 

Chimamanda Ngozie Adichie is not only the first Nigerian honoree but also the youngest African to receive the UN Foundation Global Leadership Award. Previous honorees include former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Kofi Annan.

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.