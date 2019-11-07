UCL: Atalanta draw Man City as Walker ends in goal, after Bravo dismissal

A chaotic night in Milan ended with Atalanta claiming their first-ever point in the Champions League after they came from behind to draw 1-1 with Premier League champions Manchester City.

City led early through Raheem Sterling, but an incredible second half from Atalanta saw them draw level thanks to Mario Pasalic. Pep Guardiola’s side ended the game with 10 men and defender Kyle Walker in goal after substitute Claudio Bravo was dismissed.

Papu Gomez threaded Josip Ilicic through and Bravo raced out of his area, was rounded and then hacked down the Slovenian.

As the Chilean was a substitute goalkeeper, having come on at half time for Ederson, Riyad Mahrez was withdrawn in place of defender Kyle Walker who fulfilled the role of a stand-in.

Ruslan Malinovskyi fired in the freekick, but his effort was deflected and Walker spilled but gathered it with his second attempt, with no Atalanta player close enough to pounce.

City did well to keep the ball as far away from their goal as possible for the seven minutes of stoppage time and their fans were left celebrating a point at the end.

