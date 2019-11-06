Breaking News
Twitter users attack blogger who tagged Pete Edochie ‘bad actor’

By David O Royal

A Nigerian blogger, who goes by the name Oscar Winner Sugabelly, on Wednesday came under attack on social media for tagging Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie “Bad actor”.

The blogger who was reacting to the disqualification of Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from Oscars wrote on Twitter:

“Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life.

Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out”

Furthermore, the blogger said “Do you know what we should have submitted to the Oscars when we had the chance??? Nneka the Pretty Serpent. I mean, you people have no standards anyway so we might as well submit the greatest Nigerian film of all time for international recognition”.

This criticism which did not seem to go down well with lovers of Pete Edochie caused serious arguments on Twitter as most fans even shared clips from Edochie’s movies in the past to prove how good he has been in the art of acting.

Pete Edochie is a Nigerian actor who began his career in a broadcasting corporation at age 20 before moving into the movie industry. However, Edochie came to limelight in the 1980s after playing a lead role, Okonkwo in a screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

Since then, Pete has featured in hundreds of movies and has been awarded both locally and internationally. He is even regarded as one of Africa’s greatest actors and was honored as Member of the Order of the Niger in 2003 by Olusegun Obasanjo.

