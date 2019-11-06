Twitter users attack blogger who tagged Pete Edochie ‘bad actor’

By David O Royal

A Nigerian blogger, who goes by the name Oscar Winner Sugabelly, on Wednesday came under attack on social media for tagging Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie “Bad actor”.

The blogger who was reacting to the disqualification of Genevieve Nnaji’s “Lionheart” from Oscars wrote on Twitter:

“Pete Edochie is a really bad actor. He’s been playing the same role his entire life.

Acting isn’t quoting proverbs. But Nigerians live and die by seniority so the older he gets, the less anybody is able to point this glaring elephant in the room out”

Furthermore, the blogger said “Do you know what we should have submitted to the Oscars when we had the chance??? Nneka the Pretty Serpent. I mean, you people have no standards anyway so we might as well submit the greatest Nigerian film of all time for international recognition”.

This criticism which did not seem to go down well with lovers of Pete Edochie caused serious arguments on Twitter as most fans even shared clips from Edochie’s movies in the past to prove how good he has been in the art of acting.

Here some reactions from Twitter users who are strong fans of Pete Edochie

The caterpillar that refused to metamorphose into a butterfly will be crush 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Pete edochie is a legend don’t Even say trash if u are good go act create a niche for urself then revisit this tweet of urs — ANONYMOUS (@JaneIgho) November 6, 2019

Everybody get certain roles doesnt mean dy cannot play other roles Pete Edochie has d touch of a boss/warrior. Nollywood exploited that,hence hs Villian/boss roles Whatever u say stays an opinion. He’s walked d path of stardom/fame,ur pretty opinion can’t make him do a detour👌 — Joi (@joidbg) November 6, 2019

Omg this is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever seen ! You clearly haven’t watched half of hos movies! And the ppl that liked this are all stupid ! — Priscilia (TRE) (@Haduphe) November 6, 2019

Lol he’s given the same roles and paid for the same roles.. Actors are merely to be blamed for the industry folly. Leave the man alone he’s got to eat — ☄ (@WhoIsIfeanyi) November 6, 2019

No Suga, Pete Edochie is not a bad actor. You can say he’s not very versatile in the roles he’s played, maybe. Still won’t make him a bad actor. An actor can define a niche for himself & be so good that he becomes an easy pick for similar roles. It’s not laziness, it’s strategy. — Wodu Eze (@WoduEze) November 6, 2019

Wait! Pete Edochie acted Okonkwo in Things Fall Apart! His role there is much better than the careers of most A list Nigerian actors. Please let’s act sensible. — Stärkare (@chikwado_) November 6, 2019

Please who said Pete Edochie isn’t a good actor? What exactly do you expect him to act? John Wick? pic.twitter.com/3SlHaj4y6B — Israel Oladipupo O. (@LadiSpeaks) November 6, 2019

Sir Pete Edochie, someone said you are a bad actor. Maybe you should start playing lover boy like IK Ogbonna.pic.twitter.com/yCB0aJ42RB — Odogwu (@austinaija) November 6, 2019



Pete Edochie is a Nigerian actor who began his career in a broadcasting corporation at age 20 before moving into the movie industry. However, Edochie came to limelight in the 1980s after playing a lead role, Okonkwo in a screen adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

Since then, Pete has featured in hundreds of movies and has been awarded both locally and internationally. He is even regarded as one of Africa’s greatest actors and was honored as Member of the Order of the Niger in 2003 by Olusegun Obasanjo.

