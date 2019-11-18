Trump says will consider testifying in impeachment hearing

Rasheed Sobowale

The United States President, Donald Trump has said Monday that he will testify if summoned by the House Intelligence Committee to testify in his impeachment inquiry.

The US President, as usual, made this known to the public in his tweet. According to Mr Trump’s tweet, “…Speaker of the House…Nancy Pelosi, …, suggested on Sunday…that I testify about the phoney Impeachment Witch Hunt. She also said I could do it in writing. Even though I did nothing wrong, and don’t like giving credibility to this No Due Process Hoax, I like the idea & will, in order to get Congress focused again, strongly consider it!”

This was after he accused the Democrats party of summoning “witnesses who didn’t witness anything”

“Nothing matters except the two transcripts of the presidential calls, and the statement of no pressure put out by Ukraine!” He tweeted.

Vanguard earlier reported the US President, Donald Trump launched an attack at Democrats witness, Marie Yovanovitch through his twitter account.

Marie Yovanovitch is a former US Ambassador to Ukraine between 2016 and 2019. She took to the witness stand during the Trump’s impeachment enquiry hearings on Friday.

Trump in his tweets also challenged the integrity of Yovanovitch. “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted. He also claimed the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke unfavourably of her. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go?” In reaction, the US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff described the US president’s tweet as “witness intimidation”.

He dismissed accusations of witness intimidation and accused the Democrats of being nontransparent.

