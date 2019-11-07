By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Scores of hawkers, as well as roadside mechanics working for Rickshaw (Keke Napep) riders, have attacked the Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory FCT Ministerial Task team on Free Flow of traffic, Mr. Ikharo Attah, damaging his official vehicle and other work tools.

Using back channels, some of the traders and other violators of the Land Use Act along the ever-busy Nyanya road had reportedly made efforts to get Mr. Attah and his team to relax the laws so that they can ply their trades on the expressway, a move that was consistently rejected by Mr. Attah and his team.

However, on Thursday morning, the team came under attack from the traders and mechanics who hurled all manner of missiles at the team members.

“During today’s clean up exercise at Nyanya interchange to ensure a total free flow of traffic, Keke NAPEP mechanics and some roadside traders attacked the traffic-free flow task team. My official car was damaged.

Abuja is our project. It must work”, Attah said in a brief message to reporters.

