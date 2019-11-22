Toyota RAV4 joins performance SUV class with Prime model

By Theodore Opara

TOYOTA is stopping at nothing in giving its customers the best products in every segment of the passenger and commercial vehicle categories. The world’s leading automaker recently added another model to its new RAV4 SUV lineup, with higher horse-power and performance SUV features.

The fifth-generation Toyota RAV4, on the market for barely a year, is going more places than it has ever gone before. The arrival of the first-ever RAV4 TRD Off-Road model was announced at the Los Angeles Auto Show, this month.

Toyota debuts a new premium, fun-to-drive RAV4 performance model with an estimated 302-horsepower, advanced all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension and exclusive design features.

It just happens to also be the first-ever RAV4 plug-in hybrid electric vehicle, PHEV. And so, in addition to an ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.8 seconds, which is the second quickest acceleration time in the Toyota lineup, it can drive an estimated 39 miles on battery alone on a single charge, which is the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The RAV4 Prime also has a manufacturer-estimated 90 combined MPGe. This has created a new chapter of Toyota SUV performance.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime, a 2021 model that will arrive in summer 2020, breaks grounds as the most powerful and quickest RAV4 ever while also being the most fuel-efficient.

The 2021 RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades, both emphasizing athletic on-road performance and premium comfort and style. With its plug-in hybrid technology advancing, Toyota sees such vehicles as critical to an overall electrification strategy that will also include standard hybrids and battery electric vehicles (BEVs), along with fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) like the second-generation Mirai unveiled in October.

The Toyota RAV4 Prime builds on the RAV4 Hybrid, is currently the most powerful and most fuel-efficient model in the line with sales up 72 per cent over last year and the best-selling hybrid vehicle on the market. The RAV4 Prime amplifies both performance and efficiency, reflecting Toyota’s 20+ years of hybrid vehicle leadership.

