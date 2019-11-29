TNL revokes Globe Motors accreditation

By Theodore Opara

…We’ve made huge investments in auto business in the last 25 years — Globe MD

TOYOTA Nigeria Limited, TNL has revoked the accreditation of Globe Motors as one of its dealers.

In an advertorial published recently, TNL said: “Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited is no longer authorised to transact any business on behalf of Toyota Nigeria Limited. As such Toyota Nigeria will not be liable for business transactions with Globe Motors Holdings Nigeria Limited.

To this end TNL said its dealers remain: Elizade Nigeria Limited, R. T. Briscoe (Nigeria) Plc, Omoriege Motors Limited, Germaine Auto Centre Limited, Mandilas Enterprises Limited, Metropolitan Motors Limited and Kojo Motors Limited.

Reacting to the publication, Globe Motors through its Managing Director, Mr. Victor Oguamalam said that Globe Motors has been a leading distributor of Toyota vehicle in Nigeria in the last 25 years with huge investment in the auto industry.

Oguamalam said: “Toyota Motors Company, TMC, the nuumber one automobile manufacturer company in the world has about four to five layers of distributorship for their products – Toyota vehicles and spare parts – covering all continents of the world. All these distributors ensure that TMC standards are met and factory warranty of three years is ensured. Globe Motors is successfully linked to this value chain.

“GML has been one of the leading distributors of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria in the last 25 years with a current inventory position and investment in automobile assembly plant on a 100,000 square metres or prime real estate in Lekki corridor with a valuation in excess $150m. Our warranties are more valid than those of any other subset or moribund acronyms in the country. We import tropicalized vehicles built for Nigerian roads and climate. Our customers enjoy three-year warranty as stipulated by the manufacturer of Toyota vehicles. We have better backup services.”

Vanguard’s investigation revealed that the rift between the two companies had been on since 2017 but got to its height in the third quarter of 2019 as the two companies had to part ways. Toyota Nigeria Limited has over the years built the Toyota brand in Nigeria with its dealers who kept to the highest ethical standards of automobile marketing business in Nigeria to the envy of distributors of other brands.

Some of the services and products which are exclusive to Toyota accredited dealers include ensuring distribution of genuine spare parts with the right warranty and tropicalise vehicles adequate training for staff and ensuring that only tropicalised models are sold by their dealers. This development has led to Toyota products being the preferred brands by majority of Nigerians. Toyota products like Corolla, Camry, Avensis, Hilux, Hiace, Land Cruiser, RAV4, etc., have become household names as a result of Toyota Nigeria’s strategic marketing of the brand in the country.

Only recently, the Toyota Rush Sport Utility vehicle was added to the Toyota family in Nigeria to respond to the yearnings of young professionals that wish to own durable Toyota models.

Vanguard