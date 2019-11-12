Timeline: Fire incidents in Nigeria September to Nov 11

Fire incidents in Lagos, Onitsha and other parts of the states in Nigeria have become weekly occurrence. Vanguard has compiled all reported fire incidence across the nation starting September till today (11th November 2019).

September 11: Fire breaks out at NNPC Ibadan depot

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, announced a minor fire incident involving some fuel trucks at the loading bay of the Ibadan Depot operated by the corporation’s downstream subsidiary, Nigerian Pipelines, and Storage Company, NPSC. News in full.

September 21: Fire razes WHO storage facility in Osun

The World Health Organisation (WHO) vaccination storage facility at the Ayegbaju Market in Osogbo, Osun State, was razed by fire. News in full.

September 23: Fire razes Unity Bank headquarters in Lagos

Unity Bank Plc headquarters in Lagos was engulfed in flames. The fire which started early hours of this morning has been brought under control by the fire service. The source of the fire remains unknown. News in full.

September 25: 3 die in Kano fire

The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of three persons following an early morning fire at a flat at Gayawa Tsohowa, in Ungogo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. News in full.

September 29: Late night inferno razes 30 shops in Lagos gas explosion

Tragedy struck in the late hours of Sunday, September 29, when 13 shops were razed by fire at Adeshola Street, Agodo Bus Stop, Cele Egbe, in Idimu-Egbe Local Council Development Area, LCDA of Lagos State. News in full.

Another tanker fire accident early hours of Friday occurred at Onitsha Enugu expressway area of Bessoy Filling Station Onitsha Anambra State, destroying over three caterpillars, 30 vehicles in different mechanic, electrical, and spraying workshops inside Omagba Phase II area of Onitsha, with no loss of lives. News in full.

A fire outbreak on Saturday night at the popular Santana market along Sapele road has razed down parts of the market destroying goods worth several hundreds of millions of naira. News in full.

October 28: Fire guts Federal Inland Revenue Service headquarters in Abuja

There was a fire outbreak on Monday morning at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in Abuja, officials said. News in full.

Dozens of shops and property worth millions of Naira were destroyed in Thursday night fire at the Maiduguri GSM market. News in full.

Fire gutted a highrise building at No 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Idumota, Lagos Island and destroyed properties worth millions of naira. News in full.

This was after we reported that a high rising building at No 43 Martins Street, Idumota, Lagos Island was gutted by fire with properties worth millions of naira destroyed. News in full.

Barely 24 hours after rescue team finally put out a two-day inferno that gutted a building at Number 43 Martins Street, Balogun Market, Lagos Island, another inferno, broke out in Kano Street, Ebute Metta, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, LGA, and destroyed several shanties. News in full.

November 9: Fire outbreak in Balogun Market again

It is not yet ‘uhuru” at the popular Oluwole, Balogun Market, precisely, at number 43, Martins Street, Lagos Island as fresh fire broke out in the market. News in full.

November 11: Tanker driver on the run after tanker exploded in Lagos

A diesel tanker has exploded early Monday at Ayobo, Abesan Estate, Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State. News in full.

Vanguard News Nigeria.