By Ayo Onikoyi

Africa Magic is set to bring the exclusive behind the scenes footages, interviews and teary-eyed moments of the wedding between BBNaija reality TV love birds, Teddy A and BamBam aka BAMTEDDY which was formalized in Dubai on Saturday, November 16. Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151) and other Africa Magic channels on Dstv and Gotv will broadcast a special two-part series this Sunday, November 24.

The couple met on Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season 4 in 2018, hit it off during the show and waxed stronger to the admiration of their fans.

Their celebration of love is still buzzing on social media with images and videos of the stunning couple’s looks. BamBam looked super gorgeous in two different wedding dresses which featured a hand-beaded dress whilst Teddy A, looked dapper in two white custom suits. Their union was celebrated with family and friends which included their fellow ex-BBNaija housemates Alex, Anto, Khloe, Leo Da Silva and Ifu Ennada.

